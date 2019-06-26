Keith Urban Writes Sweet Message To Nicole Kidman For 13th Wedding Anniversary

Keith Urban sent his “Babygirl” Nicole Kidman the sweetest anniversary message that was too cute not to share!

The country singer, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his wife of thirteen years in the best way possible.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love,” he captioned a photo of the two of them. “Happy Anniversary Babygirl.”

The “Big Little Lies” star, 52, also penned a short but sweet message on Instagram to honor her hubby on their special day.

“…love. Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote.

Last month, Nicole shared a video of her and Keith singing a duet to Elton John’s “Your Song” just before the premiere of “Big Little Lies” Season 2 and it made us love them even more.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/ByEUxj8Basl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nicole also shared a rare snap holding her daughters that she shares with the “Coming Home” hitmaker — Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.

“I am nothing without the love of my family,” Nicole said.

Here’s to many more years of duets and all things #relationshipgoals for one of our favorite Hollywood couples!