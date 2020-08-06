Keke Palmer Hosting 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer has yet another title to add to her impressive resume! The actress was just announced as host for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, set to air live from New York on August 30.

The former “Strahan, Sara and Keke” host revealed the news herself in a surprise video message where she was joined by a special guest—none other than her character True from Nickelodeon’s hit show “True Jackson, VP”!

“Is that my girl True Jackson VP?” Keke asked at the beginning of the video. The actress quickly learned it’s now True Jackson, CEO!

“I really need your help,” Keke continued. “True, I’m hosting the MTV Video Music Awards!”

“The VMA’s?” True responded after spitting out her water. And of course, it was only appropriate that Keke ask the former VP of Mad Style to come up with her outfit for the night!

WATCH MORE: Keke Palmer Urges National Guard To March With Her At George Floyd Protest

Keke and True signed off the video chat by singing a remix of the “True Jackson, VP” theme song. “From my head to my toes / I’m the host and you know / Bring the music / It’s just what I do,” the “Hustlers” star belted out while holding a VMA moon man trophy.

The 26-year-old isn’t the only one excited about her upcoming hosting gig! “We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Viewers can also expect to see performances from top artists including BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin and more.

The MTV VMAs will air live on August 30 at 8PM EST.