‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe After Going Missing For Second Time In Weeks

Jenelle Evans’ son is safe and sound.

Police found the “Teen Mom” alum’s 14-year-old, Jace Evans, just minutes from their home hours after Jenelle reported him missing on Aug. 29 for the second time in weeks.

Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, confirmed that the matter was resolved, telling multiple outlets that Jace was just “out roaming the property like he usually does” and “went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle.”

Keen went on to explain that fans have “nothing to be alarmed about” and that Jace and his family are “fine” and simply navigating typical parenting challenges.

“Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear,” the statement continued.

Earlier this month, the reality star reportedly contacted authorities when Jace ran away from home after she and husband David Eason took his phone away. Jace was reunited with her later that day and Janelle issued a public comment clarifying that her son is in a good place.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children,” she said at the time.

Janelle, who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, regained custody back in March after reaching an agreement with her mother, Barbara, who had been the teen’s guardian for the past decade.

The MTV personality is also mom to son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 6, with David.