Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are In Love’

Kellan Lutz’s family is growing!

The “Twilight” alum and his wife Brittany have welcomed their second baby, a little boy named Kasen Lane Lutz.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a montage of photos of their bundle of joy at the hospital. They revealed Kasen he was born on Aug. 10 at 8:52AM, weighing in at 8lbs 11oz and was 21.5 inches long.

“We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy. Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift!” the caption reads in part.

The pair, who are also parents to daughter Ashtyn, announced that they were expecting their little one in February, when Brittany shared a sweet video where she tells Kellan she’s pregnant.

Kellan and Brittany welcomed Ashtyn in February 2021. They announced they were expecting her in September 2020, seven months after Brittney experienced a devastating pregnancy loss.

In early 2020, Brittany reflected on the tragedy while honoring their little one’s memory.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

— Stephanie Swaim