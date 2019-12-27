Kelly Clarkson Actually Reveals How Often She Has Sex With Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is always very candid but no one ever expected her to tell us what happens under the covers with husband Brandon Blackstock.

The superstar singer and talk show host played an “Ask Me Anything” game with “The Voice” season 14 winner Brynn Catelli for her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where they each took turns asking each other questions. They ranged from desert island must-haves to music choices.

But when 16-year-old Brynn asked Kelly, “What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed?” Kelly couldn’t stop chuckling before honestly answering the question.

“Well Brynn,” Kelly said. “I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie,” she continued. “That’s real and it’s not weird. It’s natural.”

What could have been an awkward situation actually wasn’t at all, as Brynn laughed responding with, “And this is why America loves you.” Yep!

Kelly and her husband Brandon are proud parents to 5-year-old River and 3-year-old Remy. The couple met in 2012 and were married in 2013 on a farm in Tennessee.

