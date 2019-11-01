Kelly Clarkson Nabs Las Vegas Residency And Announces It With Amazing Kellyoke On The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Kelly Clarkson is headed to Las Vegas ya’ll – with her very own residency titled Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, and she just announced the big news in the most fantastic way on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

During Kelly’s daytime talk show on Friday, she surprised her studio audience with an extremely special medley of her greatest hits during her Kellyoke number. There were lights, Las Vegas show girls dancing around her and so much more. An excited Kelly then tells the audience that while she does love to have the fun and flair of show girls dancing around her, it’s for a very special reason – she’s getting her own residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, with the first show starting April 1.

Seriously, you have to tune into “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today to see the full Kellyoke number – our sources tell us it is a spectacular performance and will definitely get fans ready for her in Vegas.

Kelly’s residency kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 at Zappos Theater, with dates going through September 2020.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Kelly said in a press release. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Exclusive pre-sale ticket access will run from Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. PT, with public on-sale access kicking off at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 8, and our sources tell us that Kelly Clarkson Show will have plenty of special details about how to get tickets on their social media accounts.

Kelly is quickly turning into one of the busiest women in entertainment – with a hugely successful talk show, her back-to-back gigs as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” host of award shows like the Billboard Music Awards, and a wow-worthy musician and performer.

It’s official – Kelly is “Invincible.”