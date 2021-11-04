Kelly Clarkson Announces Holiday Spectacular “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around”

Kelly Clarkson is our new queen of the holiday season!

NBC announced on Thursday that Kelly will have her very own holiday spectacular show, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” airing on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, timed to the release of her holiday album of the same name.

And no surprise, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host is bringing out the star power for hera festive special. Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and the one-and-only Santa Claus will join Clarkson on-stage. And true to bringing her humor and heart to the stage, she’ll also be joined by some everyday heroes who will get some special surprises.

“People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special. No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are,” Kelly shared in a press release.

The powerhouse vocalist will sing some of her new original songs from her album, as well as a curated list of iconic classics. In addition to her slew of A-list pals, she’ll also be bringing her band, My Band Y’All, and a crew of performers to fill out the incredible holiday-themed stage!

Catch the special Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.