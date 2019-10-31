Kelly Clarkson Channels ‘Hocus Pocus’’ Winifred To Cast A Bewitching Spell With Halloween Cover Song!

Oh, look. Another glorious morning. And in honor of this Halloween day, Kelly Clarkson treated us with a special rendition of the song “I Put A Spell On You” during The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 37-year-old singer dressed as Bette Midler’s iconic character Winifred Sanderson from the movie “Hocus Pocus.” Flanked by two singers dressed as Mary and Sarah Sanderson, the vocal powerhouse belted out a rendition of the classic Halloween tune as she creepily strolled around the stage.

While Bette’s 1993 version of the song was a more upbeat performance, Kelly’s soulful cover absolutely took down the house. The “American Idol” alum opted for a bluesy take on the 1950’s classic.

And that wasn’t the only Halloween-themed song of the night! Later on in the show, Kelly—still dressed as Winifred—was joined on stage by violinist Lindsey Sterling, dressed as Eleven from the TV show “Stranger Things.”

Together, the musicians performed an incredible take on Elle King’s song “The Upside.” The set in the background was reminiscent of the other-worldy ‘Upside Down’ alternate dimension in “Stranger Things.”

With these two incredible songs, this Halloween episode may be the best Kellyoke we’ve seen yet! And that’s no hocus pocus.