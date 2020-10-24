Kelly Clarkson Dishes Very Real Relationship Advice Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

If there’s one thing we can count on with Kelly Clarkson, it’s for the Grammy winner to keep it real.

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly was joined by Marlon Wayans and poet/author Cleo Wade to discuss a viewer’s relationship question.

“My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis. He hasn’t asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?” the viewer’s tweet asked.

Wayans, who appeared virtually, offered up some good ol’ fashioned dating advice first.

“I think a man should court you,” the “Scary Movie” star said. “If he’s serious, he’ll ask you on a date…Play hard to get and watch him chase. And if he don’t chase, let him go.”

Kelly’s in-studio guest, Cleo, had the perfect ploy to force the love interest’s hands.

“If it was one of my girlfriends, I’d probably be like, ‘Well, take Instagram off your phone for a week and tell him you’re doing it so if he wants to get in touch with you, he can text you.”

The “Stronger” singer, who filed for divorce from her husband of seven years back in June, had some honest, from-the-heart feedback.

“My thing is: I don’t understand why you’d want to be with someone that only does it in front of people,” she said. “If they’re only gonna show you they care in front of people–You need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors, because that’s who you’re gonna be with.”

She then added that the situation read a little like “He’s Just Not That Into You,” but offered up some encouragement.

“That’s okay, because we’ve all been there,” she said.

While Kelly has not said much about the details of the divorce, the separation was a surprise to her, as she mentioned during the season premiere of her daytime talkshow.

“2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said to the audience. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”