Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

It’s over for Kelly Clarkson and her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. According court documents, the 38-year-old songstress and talk show host filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on June 4.

The news comes just one month after Kelly and Brandon put their $10 million Encino, Calif., home up for sale. The couple has been quarantining together at their Montana ranch with the two children they share, 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, along with Brandon’s son from a previous marriage, 13-year-old Seth. His daughter Savannah, 18, was quarantining in Florida.

Back in December, Kelly spilled the details on her healthy sex life with Brandon, admitting, “I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie!”

Brandon has worked as Kelly’s manager since they wed in 2013—no word yet on if their professional partnership will continue following their divorce.

— by Katcy Stephan