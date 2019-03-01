Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting The Billboard Music Awards 2019 & She Announced It In An Epic Way!

Leave it to Kelly Clarkson to wow us one more time! Kelly announced on Thursday night during her concert in Dallas, Texas, that she will return as the host of the Billboard Music Awards airing on May 1 on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This is Kelly’s second year in the hosting gig — and it’s guaranteed to be a good time with “The Voice” coach and soon-to-be-star of The Kelly Clarkson Show at the helm!

“I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more,” Kelly said in a statement. “We’re turning it up a notch this year, and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Last year Kelly brought us an impressive number of costume changes and nailed it with her jokes.

What do you think she’ll pull out this year!? We can’t wait either way.

