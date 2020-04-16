Kelly Clarkson Is Working Hard In Quarantine: ‘I’m Cleaning Everything, Cooking Everything, And Working’

Kelly Clarkson is a woman with a lot of jobs in quarantine, and while the talk show host and singer is hanging out on her Montana ranch with her family, she admitted to “Today” show host Hoda Kotb that she’s working more than ever!

“I’m cleaning everything. I’m cooking everything. I’m also working. This is like way worse than normal,” Kelly joked to Hoda from a small corner of her one-room cabin in Montana, which she’s been sharing with her husband, husband Brandon Blackstock and three of their kids, River, Remy and Seth.

And while Kelly has been living the ranch life, things haven’t exactly slowed down for the megastar, who has been shooting segments for her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” from her ranch, doing Zoom interviews with her “Trolls World Tour” co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, and as of today, releasing a brand new single, “I Dare You.”

"I dare you to love instead of fear, instead of hate…remember we're all a human race." @KellyClarkson says about the meaning behind her latest single #IDareYou. pic.twitter.com/sU3DPun2FP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2020

Of her kids, Kelly joked, “They’re insane. Everyone is insane. I mean, we’re very lucky because we have our ranch to go to during this time but, oh, my gosh, with three children that are trapped inside doing school, do not want to do it. Like it’s just really hard for every parent out there, you know, probably. But we’re making the best of it.”

And things haven’t exactly been totally easy either! Earlier this month, Kelly told her fans during her Thirsty Thursday segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she was forced to use her kids’ tiny potty after the pipes froze at the cabin. She regaled Hoda with a retelling of the funny, explaining, ya gotta do what ya gotta do.

“We’re in a cabin right now. We’re building our house. We got this ranch a year ago. We’re under snow right now. I like hiked through a foot of snow just to get to this cabin I’m at. At the cabin, the pipes froze where we’re staying. I had to use my kids’ tiny potty. It was snowing outside. It was freezing. Like usually I’m okay with like, well — but like it was freezing and I was like, well, gotta go, so…,” Kelly shared.

But all jokes aside, the singer was thrilled to tell Hoda all about her new single, “I Dare You,” which is centered around the idea of daring people to love over hate. Kelly recorded the single, which dropped on YouTube this morning, and has it’s broadcast debut on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today, to remind people to come together. She told Hoda that the song had been sitting on the shelf for almost a year and she really wanted to get it out to her fans now, when we all really need the message.

“There’s multiple languages. I grew up singing opera, and I grew up singing different languages, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Latin. I had this idea to do this with a project in my career and I never had a song that fit with it, nor did I have the team that would back that idea. So it was really cool, the message was perfect. I thought it was kind of globally connecting, and I wanted to do that musically. And then all this happened and we became extremely connected globally,” Kelly shared.

“It’s basically like — I dare you to love instead of fear, instead of hate, instead of, you know, wonder about something and actually just engage with people, engage with yourself again. And remember that we’re all a human race like we’re all — even though we’re from all different parts of the world, different religions, politics, whatever, at the end of the day we’re all like the same human race and I thought wow how ironic that we’re releasing this single in this time where we really are all connected.”

Kelly will interview the five different artists who helped her record the song on her talk show today. Tune into “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for the full interview. And of course, check out her new single, “I Dare You” below.

