Kelly Clarkson Says To ‘Expect The Unexpected’ With New Project ‘Kelly Clarkson Connection’

Kelly Clarkson is taking her love for music to a new platform.

On Wednesday, Access Hollywood spoke to Kelly at SiriusXM’s Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event in New York City, where the “Stronger” singer debuted her new year-round SiriusXM channel, “Kelly Clarkson Connection.”

“Expect the unexpected,” she told Access about what music she has curated for the project.

When tuning in, listeners will be entertained by music the 41-year-old loves and is inspired by, and Kelly will also share stories behind her two-decade catalog.

“It’s just all over the map, man, you’re gonna hear everything from dance, to R&B, to country, to rap, to rock, to pop,” she said. “You’re going to hear my music as well.”

Not only is Kelly looking forward to her new channel, she is also gearing up for the holiday season with her two kids.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host is also hosting the “Christmas At Rockefeller Center” special later this month and dished on if her kids, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year old Remington, are looking forward to it.

“My children are very excited, they’re asking how many tickets they can get for their friends. I’m like, ‘You’re already at this stage?’ OK,” she joked.