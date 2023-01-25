Kelly Clarkson Shares Details On 2023 NFL Honors Hosting Gig & ‘Personal’ Upcoming Album (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is gearing up for a historic hosting gig!

Next month, the songstress and television personality is set to host the 2023 NFL Honors, a primetime awards special celebrating the best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season.

Kelly will break new ground as the first woman to host the award show, which has been hosted by big names like Steve Harvey, Conan O’Brien and Seth Meyers in years past.

In an exclusive interview with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, the pop star humbly revealed that she initially wasn’t sure if she was the right person for the gig!

“I had mixed feelings. … I was like, ‘Now, wait, I’m not involved in sports ball whatsoever,'” she joked. “‘Shouldn’t you ask someone who’s involved in the sports community?'”

While Kelly might be modest about her upcoming role, it’s clear she’ll crush it as the award show’s host! The “Breakaway” singer has won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the past three years in a row for her work on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and has continued to win over audiences with her warmth and sense of humor.

Kelly Clarkson: Life In Photos View Gallery

Hosting the NFL Honors isn’t the only exciting thing Kelly is gearing up for! “The Voice” coach is also preparing to release her tenth studio album, which will feature a track list of deeply personal songs covering the latest chapter in her life.

“This is my most personal record. And it’s not all bad – like, there is heartbreak in it, and there is sadness in it, definitely, but there’s also the whole arc of a relationship,” she shared.

“I had to get through it to even talk about it, so I don’t break down in an interview and cry about it – so I’m there now,” Kelly added.

The NFL Honors, presented by Invisalign, airs live Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock.

See Kelly’s full interview with Mario and Kit on Access Daily on Monday, Jan. 30!