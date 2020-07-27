Kelly Ripa Tearfully Remembers Regis Philbin’s Relationship With Her Kids: ‘They Just Worshipped Him’

Kelly Ripa issued a tearful statement about her late friend Regis Philbin on Monday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly And Ryan” just days after the TV icon passed away at 88 years old. The show shared a clip of Kelly’s emotional speech on Instagram.

“We were all together when we heard this horrible news,” Kelly said of her and husband Mark Consuelos and children Lola, Joaquin and Michael. “As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable. It was not in the cards,” Kelly said.

The 49-year-old took over as cohost of “Live! With Regis and Kelly” in 2001 and grew close with Regis during their ten-year run together on the show. Kelly shared fond memories of her time with the late icon, and reminisced on his close relationship with her children.

“What I love to remember about him is his relationship with my kids. Because Regis shad this ability, oh my goodness, he would talk to kids like they were adults. He didn’t care if they were two or if they were four, it didn’t matter. He would talk to them like they were adults and my kids responded to that in a way that was so—they just worshiped him.”

Over the weekend, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest issued a joint statement where they mourned the loss of their longtime colleague.

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

Regis’ former longtime cohost and friend Kathie Lee Gifford also spoke out about his death on the “Today” show, where she recalled the last time she ever saw Regis in person.

“They came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility in him than I’d seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles,” Kathie said of Regis and his wife Joy. “We had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell,” she later continued.

Kathie Lee also revealed that she visited Regis’ wife and daughters after learning of his passing and was grateful for the memories and conversations they shared.

“I was just grateful to have the time with them and comfort them a little bit and let them know that I believe with all my heart that I know where Regis is and I know who he’s with, because I had many, many conversations with him over the years about faith and where we go when this life is over, and he was very curious, as always.”