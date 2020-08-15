Kelly Ripa Trolls Her Own Gray Hair In Hilarious #2020Calendar Meme

Kelly Ripa gets the internet!

The talk show host used the #2020Calendar meme to show off her ever-changing hairstyle in quarantine, given that she’s rapidly going gray without a full-time stylist on tap.

https://twitter.com/KellyRipa/status/1294666205517746176/photo/1

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots? 😂 My version of the #2020Calendar is just…real….,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

In the close-up snaps, Kelly goes from a glam January to close-up snaps of her roots, which begin to see streaks of silver in March. By June, Kelly had fully embraced her more gray locks.

And by July, the talk show host seemed to have all but given up on her signature blonde locks, just letting her hair go in a more natural direction.

The hilarious meme has been making the rounds, but Kelly’s take on it definitely takes things to a new level.

Kelly has been foregoing normal stylist treatments amid the growing coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the U.S.

