Kelly Stafford And Kids Cheer On Los Angeles Rams QB Matt Stafford At Super Bowl LVI

Kelly Stafford is in the stands to support her hubby at Super Bowl LVI!

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was spotted front and center at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, cheering wildly alongside their kids. Kelly, 32, was a total knockout in a white Rams tank top and jeans. She was seen rooting for her husband with two of their little ones, twins Chandler and Sawyer, 4.

Following Stafford’s first touch down of the day, Kelly was seen embracing one of her daughters in a giant hug!

Matthew and Kelly’s younger children, daughters Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1, did not appear to be at the big game. It’s likely they’re cheering on dad from home!

It’s been a busy week for the Rams quarterback and his family. During a press conference ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the 34-year-old revealed his wish when an Access Hollywood correspondent asked him who he would want to play him in a film.

“It’s a great question, I have no idea. I’ll say Leonardo DiCaprio, ” Matt told Access Hollywood. “He’s one of my favorites. Big time actor, special actor. I don’t know how he is at throwing the football, but [with] modern technology, I’m sure we can make it look good.”

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2022: Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Cheering At The Big Game