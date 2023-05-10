Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Get Cozy In Rare Loved-Up Pic: ‘You Cute’

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going strong!

The couple packed on the PDA in a rare Instagram photo together that only eagle-eyed fans likely caught at first.

Chase, 30, gave fans a roundup of his latest life updates in a nine-image carousel on Tuesday, leaving a cuddly photo with Kelsea as the very final snap.

He kicked off the post, however, with a look at himself gazing at the Stanley Cup, which prompted a flirty response from his country music ladylove.

“Find somebody that looks at you like chase looks at the stanley cup,” Kelsea, 29, wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji, adding, “Ps – you cute.”

Followers went wild for the singer’s comment, with some pointing out that they’re pretty sure the “Outer Banks” star gives Kelsea swoon-worthy looks, too!

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Have Romantic Broadway Date For Opening Night Of Musical ‘Shucked’ View Gallery

The pair has only seemed head over heels since going social media official in January!

Last month, they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards and just weeks earlier, Chase confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and the “Miss Me More” songstress were “having a blast” together.

— Erin Biglow