Kelsea Ballerini Gets Candid On Her & Chase Stokes’ Sex Life: ‘I’m Having A Nice Time’

Kelsea Ballerini is revealing new insight into her and Chase Stokes’ private life.

The singer, 30, got candid about why sex with the “Outer Banks” star, 31, differs from her previous relationships, telling Alex Cooper on the latest “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she has a new understanding of intimacy as a two-way partnership.

“[Sex] was something that I always felt was very … like my experience with it was very performative and for the other person. You know?” Kelsea explained. “And it don’t be like that anymore.”

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Pack on the PDA at CMA Awards View Gallery

The songstress went on to laugh while adding, “I’m just having a nice time!”

Kelsea also noted how her and Chase’s bedroom time has taught her more about strengthening their romantic bond.

“I didn’t understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that. I always thought that it was just something that you did because that’s who you do it with. You know? No, no, no — now I realize it’s a connector for people,” she said.

Kelsea and Chase have seemed head over heels since confirming their relationship in January. The couple most recently stepped out for the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville earlier this month, where they laughed and smiled together while cuddling on the red carpet.

Though Kelsea recently spilled new behind-the-scenes details on her and Chase, it seems she’s still planning on keeping much of their happiness between the two of them.

In September, the “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” artist told Access Hollywood at the People’s Choice Country Awards that her “favorite thing” about their romance is “what no one sees.”