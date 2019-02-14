Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Went On A Pre-Valentine’s Day Date Last Night

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were heating things up with a super bougie pre-Valentine’s Day date last night!

The couple was spotted out together Wednesday night at Ben’s basketball game in New York City where Kendall was looking fierce AF in jeans, an oversized leather jacket, furry heals, and a leather bucket hat to match!

Following the game, the 23-year-old model accompanied the NBA star for some Japanese food at Zuma after she made a quick shoe change (relatable) into some classic white sneakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard also went casual for dinner in a black sweatshirt, joggers, and sneaks.

The pair left the restaurant hand in hand and then hit the Marquee nightclub, where they spent the rest of their intimate evening.

Kendall confirmed their relationship during her recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

When Ellen asked how long she has been dating Ben she responded, “For a bit now.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also answered if her mom Kris Jenner is approving of her relationship.

“Yeah I think so,” she said before she was scared by a Kris Jenner look-alike!

Glad these two celebrated the romantic holiday together in style – now we need one of those leather bucket hats!