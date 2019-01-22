Kendall Jenner is clearly one smitten kitten when it comes to her beau Ben Simmons!

The 23-year-old model hit her basketball boyfriend’s game against the Houston Rockets with his mom, Julie Simmons, on Monday and couldn’t seem to take her eyes off of her man.

In a couple of sweet snaps, Kendall and Mama Simmons were seen cheering him on. The two women definitely seem to be bonding a lot in recent times! Kendall and Julie were first spotted bonding courtside together at Ben’s game in late November. Photogs caught the two women having a grand time, chatting and laughing, as they watched Ben and his team defeat the Washington Wizards by 25 points.

Kendall and Ben first sparked romance rumors back in May 2018, and went onto have a solid summer romance. Despite reports in Fall 2018 that the two had cooled off, it looks like things are back on track! Kendall and Ben have been spending time together at his games and also on several recent trips.

Ben also hasn’t been shy about leaving flirty comments on Kendall’s Instagram.

