Kendall Jenner Spends Her Saturday With An Unlikely New Friend

Kendall Jenner was hanging out with a *cringe* new friend this weekend – a snake!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old model took video of a snake and posted it to her Instagram Story.

The small reptile was wrapped around her arm (uh, yikes) as she rotated it to show off her clingy friend.

She posted another video of her serpent pal in its glass terrarium slithering around with the caption “my son.”

In other less creepy news, it looks like things are going well for Kendall and her (human) boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was last seen enjoying a pre-Valentine’s Day date night with the NBA star in February.

Kendall confirmed their relationship during her recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

When Ellen asked how long she has been dating Ben she responded, “For a bit now.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also answered if her mom Kris Jenner is approving of her relationship.

“Yeah I think so,” she said.

We wonder if momager Kris would approve of her new scaly “son.”