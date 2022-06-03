Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos With North West At Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker may be over, but Kim Kardashian is still sharing photos from their magical weekend!

On Friday, the 41-year-old beauty mogul shared more pictures from her family’s trip to Portofino, Italy on her Instagram, including some adorable pictures with her daughter North West.

In one of the snaps, her eldest child looked adorable as she gave her mom a big hug. In another picture, the 8-year-old looked chic as she posed with Kim in matching black ensembles.

The Skims founder also shared some sweet snaps with her sisters in her latest post.

In one fun photo, Kourtney appears to tell Kendall Jenner a secret while, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim pose for the camera.

The reality star has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes photos from Kourtney’s special weekend.

On Wednesday, she shared some precious pictures of her and North posing on a boat.

“Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino,” she captioned the series of photos.

The mother-daughter duo looked like they had a great time on their trip abroad!

Over the weekend the mom-of-four also shared a series of pictures of her with North at dinner. In one photo the two are seen smiling on the dance floor.

“Best date ever,” Kim captioned the post.

The Kardashian Jenner family jetted off to Portofino in late May to celebrate Kourtney’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier in the month and had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas, Nev. in April.

