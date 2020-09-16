Kerry Washington Wins First Emmy Award

Kerry Washington is now an Emmy award winner!
The 43-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for her work as an Executive Producer on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times” at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys.
The “Scandal” alum reacted to the exciting news on her Instagram story writing, “OMG. So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew!”
This has been an amazing year for Kerry who has nabbed four Emmy nominations in total, as Executive Producer on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Netflix’s “American Son.” She is also nominated for Lead Actress for the role of Mia Warren in “Little Fires Everywhere.”
The actress reacted to her Emmy nominations back in July with a GIF of her “Little Fires Everywhere” character crying, captioned with, “True story…I am giving you all the ‘I LOVE YOU SO MUCH’ knock today,” the actress wrote.
“To everyone who watched @littlefireshulu, #AmericanSon and Live In Front of a Studio Audience, thank you. To everyone who fell in love with these characters and identified with the stories, and to everyone who worked on these shows and put their FULL hearts and souls into making something brilliant and important…thank you,” she added.
The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air Saturday, September 20th on ABC.
