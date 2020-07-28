Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Jackman & More Celebrate 2020 Emmy Nominations

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars got some very exciting news today!

The 2020 Emmy Nominees were announced via video stream on July 28 by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany, and Josh Gad – and there was definitely a lot of star power on this year’s prestigious list.

Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington and more celebs shared their appreciation for snagging a 2020 Emmy nomination after the list was announced. Kerry admitted that it was such an “honor” to be up for four Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for “Little Fires Everywhere.”

“To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor – but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful. The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel “Little Fires Everywhere” to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar,” she shared in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Adding, “But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for ‘Little Fires Everywhere’. I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honour Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond.”

Hugh Jackman said that he was “humbled” by his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role in “Bad Education.”

“I’m humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in ‘Bad Education’ – especially the hardworking team at HBO,” he said in a statement.

Eddie Murphy also shared a statement with Access Hollywood about getting nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I want to thank the Television Academy for this morning’s nomination. It was an incredibly special feeling to return to the ‘SNL’ stage after so many years, and I’m gratified that the show was so well received. Knowing the collaboration that goes into putting ‘SNL’ on the air every week the way that I do, it goes without saying that I share this nomination with Lorne [Michaels] and all of the ‘SNL’ cast, writers and crew who helped bring the show together. It was a great homecoming for me,” he shared.

Many nominated celebs also took to social media to share their excitement:

Although this Emmy nomination comes with enormous gratitude, it would be disingenuous of me to say that it isn’t bittersweet. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time…#Emmys pic.twitter.com/PSnTf9yB05 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 28, 2020

for once I am speechless. 🥺 https://t.co/OIivtk9qPO — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 28, 2020

The Emmy Awards will air on September 20th at 8 PM EST. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for this year’s ceremony, which has been adjusted to be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.