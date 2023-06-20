Kesha Reveals She Nearly Died In Egg Freezing Complication: ‘It Was Horrifying’

Kesha is opening up about a frightening health complication that she experienced a few months ago.

In a new interview with “Self,” the singer revealed she “almost died in January” following an egg-freezing procedure.

The health scare happened while she was in the Bahamas for a New Year’s Eve performance.

The 36-year-old told the magazine she suddenly felt very weak after the show and had to get taken to the hospital. While at the doctors, she learned she had developed an uncommon complication from the fertility procedure, which they attributed in part, to her weakened immune system.

Per the outlet, she was then transferred to a hospital in Miami where she spent nine days.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she said. “It was horrifying.”

The rare and complicated complication happened in because the singer told “Self” that she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) in 2020. According to the Mayo Clinic CVID is “an immune system disorder that causes you to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections.”

The autoimmune disorder can cause “repeated infections in your ears, sinuses and respiratory system and can increase the risk of “digestive disorders, autoimmune disorders, blood disorders, and cancer,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Although she is feeling better now, Kesha admits the road to recovery was not easy.

“When you’re lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you’re just trying to keep up. I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn’t want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally,” she said.

As for why it too her so long to open up about this, she said it was because she didn’t want to come off as “whiny.”

“I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl,” she said. “Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun.”

Now, Kesha is prioritizing her rest.

“I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing. I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I’m just playing catch-up on my teens and 20s, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely,” she said.