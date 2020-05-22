Kevin Hart Gets Candid About Cancel Culture: ‘Nobody’s Perfect…You Stumble’

Kevin Hart is opening up about cancel culture, fatherhood and how the horrifying car crash he was in last summer changed his outlook on life. In an interview with Oprah Magazine, the comedian got real about the last couple years and how his perspective has changed.

Kevin, who is set to release a new audiobook, The Decision, told a reporter for Oprah Magazine during an Instagram Live that cancel culture – like the kind of media attention that got him ousted as the Oscar host last year – needs a new perspective.

“You gotta get to a point where you become more realistic. What I mean about being realistic is: Nobody’s perfect, nobody’s going to be. We’re living in a time where we’re just expecting perfect, as if people don’t slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time. But you stumble…it’s weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at,” Kevin began.

“If babies came out with all the knowledge, then what’s the point of going from age one through 21? You get to 21, and there’s a celebration of you now being an adult, because you spent those years being a kid, doing the things that a kid is supposed to do. So you can’t hold me accountable for things that I did as a kid that were childish behavior, at 21 when I’m now an adult…well from 21, to 31, I was a young adult, so I didn’t know what life was going to be like as an adult, so I messed up as a young adult.”

And he said that people deserve a chance to move on from this past mistakes, to make amends and not always have negativity surround them.

“We can’t be so persistent with the search to find and destroy. Although some things are warranted and I understand, it’s just us as people have got to be smart enough to go…”You know what, whatever has happened, has happened, but people deserve a chance to move on. Life isn’t over because people say it is, and that’s what’s been happening as of late. It’s like people determine when your end button is pushed, but that’s not how it works. We need to lose that attitude and feeling and let people grow. People love to talk shit…people love to be negative, but guess what? They also love to be positive. But we only talk about the negative.”

Kevin, who was in a horrifying car accident last summer in Los Angeles, said that he’s also gotten a fresh new perspective on life after going through that.

“I think where I was before the accident…I was in great shape, really taking care of myself, but to get into that accident, be blessed enough to still be here and be a husband and father and friend to so many…I think that I owe myself a service to try to surpass that version [of myself]. I can do better. That’s the kick that I’ve been on, ‘me versus me.’ I’m probably at 98 percent, I’ll call it 110 percent when I feel like it’s 110 percent, and by the summer I should be able to hit my fitness goals and then I’ll see what happens after. ”

Kevin is already set to have a pretty big year, global pandemic aside. He’s got his audiobook coming out and he’s also going to be a dad to another baby girl. His wife, Eniko, is expecting his fourth child and Kevin shared that he can’t believe that he’s about to be part of a family of six. He said that he’s looking forward to creating a new story for his family name after growing up in a smaller family.

‘To be creating that and changing the direction of the last name Hart, and my kids having the opportunity to associate family with memories of being together, brothers and sisters, mom, dad, stepmom…there’s so many things that go into it, but ultimately it’s together. Putting water on it so it grows, then everything I’ve done so far and have worked hard to have is worth it, because that last name lives on. I wanna leave them something in return.”