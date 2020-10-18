Kevin Hart Shares Close-Up Pic Of Baby Girl, Kaori Mai Hart: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

Kevin Hart has his heart wrapped around his baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian, 41, shared a close-up snap of his three-week-old daughter, Kaori, on his Instagram on Saturday and it’s clear he’s hooked!

“All I can do is smile 🤦🏾‍♂‍,” Kevin captioned the sweet photo.

Kevin and his wife, Eniko, welcomed their daughter, on September 29, and have shared a couple sweet family photos since, but this is one of the first close-up snaps Kevin has had of his baby girl on his social media.

Little Kaori is wearing a sweet pink onesie and seems equally enamored with her dad. Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.

And Eniko recently announced that’s giving little “Ori” her own IG account, Kaoris World.

Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her baby bump, which she captioned, “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″

Eniko and Kevin married in 2016 and have been spending tons of quality time at home with their kiddos and growing family during quarantine!

