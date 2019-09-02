Kevin Hart’s Wife Says He’ll Be ‘Just Fine’ After Suffering Back Injury In Car Crash

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, broke her silence and gave paparazzi an update on her husband’s condition while returning to the hospital on Monday.

The comedian suffered major back injuries when he was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

TMZ shared a video of Eniko telling reporters, “He’s going to be just fine…” Adding, “He’s great…he’s good, everybody is good, thank God.” She also mentioned that he is expected to make a full recovery and is awake.

The 40-year-old had successful back surgery, according to multiple reports.

The comedian was a passenger in one his classic cars when the driver lost control of the vehicle, it rolled over and down an embankment, ending up in a ditch, California Highway Patrol told NBC News.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Arsenio Hall, Bryan Cranston and more of Kevin’s famous friends have shared their positive thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery.