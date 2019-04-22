Kevin Jonas Calls ‘Happiness Begins’ Album A Journey About Their Individual Paths

The Jonas Brothers are officially back with a new album titled Happiness Begins, dropping on June 7, and Kevin Jonas and sharing some serious thoughts about what it took for the brothers to come back together again following a lengthy hiatus.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one,” Kevin wrote alongside a pic of the album’s art.

“I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer,” Kevin added, hinting at the band’s June 7 release date.

In the album’s artwork, the brothers are all laying on their stomachs on a pool deck and staring out at the souther California valley and mountain range.

They are each dressed in jackets and jeans. The new album comes hot on the heels of their release of new music, including “Sucker” and “Cool,” which have both soared up the charts.

What do you think JoBro fans…. Can you waitlist till June 7?