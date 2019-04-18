The Jonas Brothers Are Performing At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Our favorite sibling trio is taking center stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

The Jonas Brothers will deliver their first televised award show performance in 10 years at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.

The band will perform their song “Sucker,” which is their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to make the big announcement.

“What happens in Vegas…you will see live on TV at the #BBMAS,” he captioned the video. “Can’t wait for our first big award show performance back together.”

This isn’t the only big TV performance the band has coming up next month!

The “Cool” singers will also perform on “Saturday Night Live” on May 11 with host Emma Thompson.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the Billboard Music Awards will feature top performers including BTS and Halsey, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At The Disco, and Sam Smith and Normani.

The Billboard Music Awards presented by Xfinity airs Wednesday, May 1 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.