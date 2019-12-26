Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Dead By Suicide On Christmas Day At 47

Ari Behn, author, and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway took his own life on Christmas Day at the age of 47, his manager Geri Håkonsund confirmed to Norweigan media.

“It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today…We ask for respect for our privates lives in the time to come,” Håkonsund said in a statement to Norwegian newspaper VG.

No other details about his death have been revealed.

Ari accused Kevin Spacey in December of 2017 of touching him inappropriately at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize, 10 years earlier. He told the BBC, “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” he recalled in an interview with radio station P4. “After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

At the time Spacey was facing allegations from other accusers and was written out of his starring role as Frank Underwood in Netflix’s, “House of Cards.” The disgraced actor has defended himself against the allegations and has shared two bizarre videos wishing his viewers a “Merry Christmas” on Christmas Eve in 2019 and 2018 as his Netflix character, Frank Underwood.

In September of 2019 an unnamed massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died in the midst of a lawsuit against the Oscar winner. According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Spacey’s attorneys filed a notice of the man’s death on Tuesday. The papers state that the plaintiff’s counsel had alerted the former “House of Cards” star’s legal team on Sept. 11, 2019 that their client, cited as John Doe, had “recently passed.”

The late author of novels and plays married Princess Martha Louise in 2002 but divorced two years ago. Behn met his wife through his mother who was the princess’ physiotherapy tutor. He didn’t receive a royal title because he was a commoner marrying into the family. The couple had three daughters together, Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and 11-year-old Emma.

“We are grateful that we got to know him,” Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja said of their late son-in-law in a statement. “We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father.”