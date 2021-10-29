Khloé Kardashian & 3-Year-Old Daughter True Test Positive For Covid-19

Khloé Kardashian revealed on Friday in an Instagram Story that she and 3-year-old daughter True Thompson had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen,” she wrote in the post.

The 37-year-old didn’t detail if they are experiencing any symptoms, but did say that she was vaccinated.

“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!”

This isn’t the reality star’s first time contracting Covid-19. In October 2020, The Good American mogul revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus near the start of the pandemic during an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough,” she said.

So it seems like Khloé and True will be having a low-key Halloween this year amid being quarantined.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the reality star shared her family’s plans for Halloween and revealed what her three-year-old daughter True was planning to dress up as.

“True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua, the pig,” Khloé said. “So it’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK, I will be Pua for True.”



