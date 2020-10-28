Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive For Covid-19: ‘That S***t Is Real’

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality star confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus in a sneak peak video for an upcoming episode for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

In the Thursday, October 29 episode of the E! show, the Good American founder said in a selfie video, “Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Khloe’s opened up about her symptoms, which included vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes and migraines.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she confessed. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

“Let me tell you, that s–t is real.” Khloe said, adding, “But, we’re all gonna get through this.”

Kim Kardashian expressed concern for her little sister’s health ahead of finding out the test results.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Mom Kris Jenner attempted to help in any way she could by calling every doctor who would talk to her.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” episode about Khloe Kardashian’s experience with the virus airs on Thursday, October 29 on E!.

