Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Timeline: A Full Breakdown

Khloé Kardashian is expanding her family!

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the 38-year-old is expecting her second child, who will be born via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a representative for Khloé told Access Hollywood.

Multiple outlets report that her ex Tristan Thompson is the father, but her rep did not mention his name in the statement.

The pair has been broken up since December, and a source close to the Kardashian family tells NBC News that Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

The source also adds the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.

This will be Khloé’s second child; she and Tristan welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018.

The pair has been on-and-off for several years, and Access Hollywood is taking a deeper dive into their relationship.



2016: Relationship Begins

The Good American co-founder and the NBA player sparked dating rumors in 2016 when they were spotted taking a vacation together in Mexico. Then, things got steamy when they showed off some major PDA on social media on Halloween of that year.

December 2017: Starting A Family

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo showed Khloé and Tristan’s hands cradling her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing,” Khloé wrote in part on Instagram.

March 2018: It‘s A Girl!

On the Season 14 finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé revealed that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby girl!

April 2018: Tristan Cheats On Khloé

Days before “The Kardashian” star was expected to give birth, videos and photos emerged of Tristan cheating on Khloé with another woman.

Months later, fans learned how the family found out about the cheating scandal.

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim Kardashian said in an episode of “KUWTK.”

April 12, 2018: True Is Born!

Shortly after, Khloé gave birth to True Thompson on April 12, with Tristan by her side. The delivery was featured on their E! reality show.

May 2018: Giving Love A Second Chance

Multiple outlets reported that Khloé and Tristan reconciled and are giving their love another try.

“Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True,” an insider told E! News. “Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family.

February 2019: Second Cheating Scandal

Less than a year after welcoming True, Khloé and Tristan broke up amid claims that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The fallout from that cheating scandal was also documented on “KUWTK.”

January 2021: Reconciliation And Trying For Baby No. 2

In January, Khloé and Tristan fueled reconciliation rumors when she told him she was ready for baby No. 2 in a trailer for the season finale of “KUWTK.”

March 2021: IVF Journey

During her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” series “Lady Parts,” Khloé revealed she and Tristan were doing IVF. She later let fans into that journey on “Keeping Up” and also shared her thoughts on surrogacy.

June 2021: It’s Over

Khloé and Tristan broke up again after the athlete was spotted allegedly entering a bedroom with three women at a Los Angeles party.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” a source told E! News. “Khloéreally tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

October 2021: Another Try

Khloé revealed on her family’s new Hulu reality show “The Kardashians” that she and Tristan were back together and told viewers that he would move into her home once construction wrapped up.

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part,” she said on the show.

December 2021: Tristan’s Paternity Scandal

News broke that Tristan had been sued by Maralee Nichols. According to court documents, she claimshe fathered her child and that they had sex while celebrating is 30th birthday in March 2021.

January 2022: Tristan Confirms He Fathered A Child

Tristan released a statement, confirming he fathered a child with Maralee, and apologized to Khloé.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote in part on Instagram at the time.

The baby is Tristan’s third child. He is already dad to True and 5-year-old Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

June 2022: Khloe’s Reaction To The Scandal

Fans got to see how Khloé and the Kardashian/Jenner family found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal, revealing she did not know about it until news broke in December.

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?” she said on “The Kardashians” at the time. “It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”

July 2022: Baby On The Way

A representative for Khloé confirmed she was expecting a baby via surrogate, making True a big sister-to-be.

– Emely Navarro