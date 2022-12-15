Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She Is Sleeping With Ex-Tristan Thompson, Subtly Shades Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Dress

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down any speculation that she is sleeping with her ex-Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old reality star got candid with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

In the video, shared to YouTube on Thursday, the Poosh founder bluntly asks the Good American co-founder about the NBA star.

“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?” Kourtney asked. “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan”

Khloé quickly shut that down responding “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

The polygraph examiner then confirmed that Khloé was indeed telling the truth, to which Khloé responded “I would die if it said I was.”

Tristan and Khloé dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 and share two kids together, a 4-year-old daughter True, and an infant son, whose name they have not revealed.

Khloé isn’t the only one who answered the lie detector test truthfully, Kourtney also got candid about her relationship with her husband Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old revealed she has been caught having sex with her husband in public, an incident Khloé already knew about.

“Do you regret doing that?” Khloé asked her sister, to which Kourtney replied, “Nope.”

“Good for you,” Khloé said.

That wasn’t the only explicit detail Kourtney dropped during the lie detector test. She also revealed that she and the Blink-182 drummer had “sex in character” when they were dressed as characters from “True Romance” for Halloween in 2021.

The Lemme founder was also asked if she regretted not inviting her siblings to her practice Las Vegas wedding in April, to which she said, “I do not.”

Her siblings did get to see Kourtney walk down the aisle when she wed the rocker at a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy in May.

Kourt rocked a custom lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress and turns out Khloé was not the biggest fan of the look.

“It was fine,” Khloé said. “I mean it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to see that at the after party and then something prior.”

-Emely Navarro