Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Peek At Baby Boy In Glamorous Christmas Photo Alongside Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is sharing an adorable new peek at her baby boy!

The Good American co-founder, who welcomed a son with ex Tristan Thompson this summer, shared a rare glimpse at the infant on Instagram on Monday.

In the holiday portrait, which was taken by photographer Pierre Snaps at the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas party, Khloé posed in front of a Christmas tree and held her little one in her arm. The cutie wore a black onesie and socks, and he turned his head to look at his mom.

Meanwhile, True sweetly gazed up at her baby brother. The four-year-old matched Khloé in a bright red dress, which she adorably accessorized with sparkly sneakers and a Santa purse.

“Merry Christmas,” Khloé captioned the shot.

The proud mom shared more photos on her account, including close-ups of her elegant holiday jewels and mother-daughter shots with her and True.

Khloé has largely kept her son off of social media in the months since his birth. She shared her first peek at him over Halloween weekend, posting a photo of True holding him in her arms during a family party.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned the shot in part, referring to her kids by their costumes.

Khloé’s son was also featured on a wall of royal-inspired portraits of Kardashian-Jenner family members that were displayed at their Thanksgiving dinner.

In her portrait, Khloé cradled the infant in her arms as he looked behind her, his face out of view.