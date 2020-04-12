Khloe Kardashians Daughter True Turns 2: See Her Adorable Trolls-Themed Birthday Bash

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl, True, is two years old! True is a little Easter baby and she got a special celebration in honor of her milestone birthday, a Trolls-themed birthday bash held at Khloe’s house.

The family is spending time at Khloe’s house during the mandated quarantine in Los Angeles right now, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating in style.

“Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out,” Khloe shared on Instagram. “I mean, look at this ice cream parlor from auntie Kiki,” Khloe, 35, added, noting the nickname of Kim Kardashian West. “She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet,” Khloe continued.

It’s pretty clear that True had a stellar birthday despite not being able to celebrate it with a much bigger bash. And she seems to be a serious fan of Poppy, Anna Kendrick’s Trolls character.

Khloe had planned on celebrating True’s birthday with her family, but the crew will likely be celebrating via video conference calls since they are not able to be together during the quarantine.

It’s not clear if Tristan will be able to come over for True’s birthday, but he did come last year. Tristan and Khloe came together for True’s first birthday last year, which was an outdoor bash filled with butterflies.

The festivities didn’t stop there, either. Khloe also shared some of the Easter celebrations happening at her house, showing off a sweet video of True climbing out of a box of Easter balloons.

This will certainly be a birthday to remember.