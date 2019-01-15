Another Kardashian-West kiddo is coming soon! Kim Kardashian confirmed on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

The 38-year-old reality star revealed the news after Cohen, who also recently announced he’s expecting his first child via surrogate, asked if she was “working on another child.”

“We are,” Kim shared, before adding that the child is coming “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,”Kim dished. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

Multiple outlets confirmed via sources that Kim and Kanye were planning to expand their family in the new year. The duo already used a surrogate for their other child, Chicago West, who they welcomed last year.

Congrats to the happy family!

