Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson’s Family: ‘They’re So Lovely And So Amazing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking the next steps in their relationship — she’s already met his family!

The Skims founder gushed about the “Saturday Night Live” star’s loved ones while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover on Wednesday, admitting that she hopes they like her!

“Oh, I don’t want to put words in their mouth. You know, you have to ask them, but they’re so lovely and so amazing, and you know, I hope they like me,” Kim said.

The 41-year-old beauty mogul then gushed about Pete’s grandparents, admitting that they are “so nice!”

“Like the cutest, the nicest. Oh my god, so cute!” she said.

Kim and Pete were first spotted holding hands at a theme park in October, just days after sharing a kiss in a sketch for the reality star’s “SNL” hosting debut. They stayed quiet about their romance for several months but went Instagram official in March.

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Khloé explained what makes the comedian such a good fit for her sister.

“Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate,” she said adding that he is an all-around good guy. “He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh, and who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Love seems to be going around in the Kardashian/Jenner family!

Kourtney Kardashian made headlines last week when she and fiancé Travis Barker tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony after the Grammys. The Poosh founder later clarified on her Instagram that there was no official marriage license, so the wedding was not legal, but she told Access Hollywood what sparked that spontaneous decision.

“The second we got to Vegas actually, we just started, you know, talking about the idea, and then after some 818, it was just- there was no option,” she teased, referring to sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand.

As for when the actual big day will be, Kourt said that is still to be determined.

“I don’t know. We’re just kind of seeing how we feel,” she said.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Love Story View Gallery

One thing the 42-year-old does want is more kids!

“I would love two in a dream world,” the mom of three said. “And we each have three, so 6, 7, 8 might be the number.”

No word on when Kravis will expand their family, but Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to have plans for more kids – at least for now. The 24-year-old beauty mogul welcomed her second baby, a son, with Travis Scott in February.

“No more babies right now. Oh my goodness, I’m 8 weeks out,” she said, before revealing more about her postpartum experience this time around.

“[It’s been] different in different ways, but it’s harder mentally. Physically, I feel pretty good,” she said.

One thing the Kardashian/Jenner family pride themselves on is being good co-parents.

Kim is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and revealed to Access Hollywood what helps her best navigate the challenging situation.

“There’s just so much love there,” she said. “Like no matter what, there’s so much love there and there always will be. We’re always connected and we’re always family, so there will always be a way to manage it and navigate it.”

Khloé also opened up about where she stands with her ex, Tristian Thompson, after he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while they were still in a relationship, telling Access they’re “good” right now.

“We have such great examples, our parents, our real dad and our stepdad were so great with one another,” she said. “Of course, it took time to get there, our mom and everyone. But when you have such good examples, that’s all we know, so we will never, ever do anything else but just love and respect and honor because all of this stuff, this emotional stuff, will fade, but the longevity- the love and respect will always be there.”

Fans will get to see the family’s lives continue to play out on their new Hulu reality show “The Kardashians,” which premieres on April 14.

– Emely Navarro