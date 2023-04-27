Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek & More Dazzle At The Time 100 Gala

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge and Salma Hayek are dazzled on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday.

Jennifer and Salma join the ranks of the publications 100 most influential people in the world for 2023 and were honored at the big event in New York City, while “The Kardashians” star’s shapewear brand, Skims, was honored as one of the most influential companies.

Austin Butler, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge & More Dazzle At Time 100 Gala View Gallery

Access Hollywood spoke to the “White Lotus” actress on the red carpet at the event and she opened up about who she was excited to see that night.

“Michael B. Jordan is here tonight, he’s very cute. Austin Butler is here tonight I hope, I was told he was coming,” she gushed.

As the ladies celebrated their success, Salma reflected on her decades long friendship with fellow icon, Penélope Cruz.

“It’s so beautiful to keep friendships for a long span because I feel like they become family. She’ my sister,” she said.

Ke Huy Quan was also part of the night’s honorees and reflected on the whirlwind year he has had.

“I still cannot believe that that little gold statue has my name on it,” he said of his recent Oscar win. “It’s been surreal. What a journey this has been, what a year this has been.”

Don Lemon also revealed that he is “totally fine” and after news broke earlier this week that he was leaving CNN. He spoke to Access Hollywood and shared what some of his future plans are following his departure as CNN host after 17 years with the cable news network.

“I think I am going to have a great summer on the beach and enjoy my family with my fiancé and my dogs and my family coming up from Louisiana as they do every year,” he said.