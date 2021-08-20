Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Expecting Baby No.2 Together (Reports)

Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s family is growing!

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and the rapper are reportedly expecting their second child together, according to multiple published reports. Access Hollywood has reached out to both of their reps for confirmation.

The couple are already proud parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie has previous spoken about her desire for more children, in a January 2020 YouTube video she said that saw herself having four kids but didn’t have a timeline for it.

A few months later, in April 2020 during an Instagram Live with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, she revealed that she actually wanted more than four kids.

“I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” Kylie said. Adding, “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!