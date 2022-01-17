Kim Kardashian Oozes Sexiness In Beachside Bikini Snaps And Fans Think Pete Davidson Took The Pics!

In case you forgot, Kim Kardashian looks great in a bikini.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 41, turned up the heat on a beach in a bikini, sharing a slew of snaps on her Instagram on Monday, which she captioned “Mother Nature.”

In the pics, Kim is rocking a barely-there bikini and showcasing her hourglass figure. In one snap, Kim poses in the sand as the waves up wash around her and is showing off a huge smile. In another snap, she’s outstretched on the sand.

Kim looks happier than ever in the photos, which appear to be from her recent trip to the Bahamas earlier this month. The reality star may have a lot to smile about lately too – because fans think her rumored new boyfriend, Pete Davidson is the photographer.

The “SNL” funnyman was spotted spending time with Kim in the Bahamas, and while she didn’t specify the location in the photos, the smiling pics and the beachside locale seem to hint that Pete may have been present for the photoshoot.

In the final photo in Kim’s snaps, there’s a shadow in the picture and fans seemed to agree that Pete was indeed the shadow, with one fan even joking that if he’s going to be in Kim’ snaps, he’s gotta learn how to stay out of the shadow.

Plus, he recently described his personal life as “fun” in the latest episode of “SNL” – and what’s more fun than taking pics of a beach babe like Kim!?

Kim and Pete have been romantically linked since October 2021, and although he’s in NYC and she’s in Los Angeles, the two have been finding ways to make their coast-to-coast love work.

