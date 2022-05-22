See Kourtney Kardashian’s Jaw-Dropping Veil & Mini Dress In Official Wedding Pics With Travis Barker

Sealed with a kiss! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating newlywed life.

The couple exchanged vows for the third time on Sunday, saying “I do” in a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy alongside loved ones. Shortly after tying the knot, the pair shared the first official look at the ceremony and their bridal attire in a series of Instagram photos.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, both dressed in Dolce and Gabbana for their big day, with the Poosh founder in a white, corset-style minidress and an intricate, cathedral-length veil complete with an embroidery of the Virgin Mary. For his part, Travis looked dapper in a classic black tux from the Italian fashion house.



“Happily ever after,” they each captioned their posts, which also featured a look at the dramatic altar décor including a red carpet, red roses and gold candelabras.

The couple’s blended family was also seen in the photos, with Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, daughter Penelope and son Mason, and Travis’ daughter, Alabama, former stepdaughter Atiana and son Landon among those standing next to the bride and groom. Kris reportedly walked Kourtney down the aisle.

The reality star’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also present for the big day, and Kim and Kylie’s respective daughters, North West and Stormi Webster, were spotted throughout the wedding weekend as well.

The festivities kicked off with a welcome dinner on Friday and continued into Saturday as guests enjoyed lunch ahead of Sunday’s ceremony and reception. In addition to famous family members, celebrity guests included Kravis pals Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Congrats to the happy husband and wife!

— Erin Biglow