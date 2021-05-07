Kim Kardashian Wears Revealing Monokini In Steamy Work Out Pic

Kim Kardashian is showing off her svelte figure!

The newly single mom of four shared a photo on Thursday wearing a revealing black monokini paired with a long platinum blonde wig as she worked out. The new pic showed off her toned body.

She captioned the photo just with a simple puzzle piece emoji.

Kim’s sister Khloe was loving her latest snapshot and commented on her pic, writing, “Ok now you are just playing with my emotions.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage, confirmed by the LA Superior Court PIO. Kim’s representative also confirmed the news to Access Hollywood.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014 and share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.



Her latest post comes shortly after a sneak peek from “KUWTK” was revealed showing Kim and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney along with mom Kris breaking the news to the show’s crew that they would be ending the long running reality show after 20 seasons.

“It’s been a really excruciating decision to make, this journey has been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done, and we can’t even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way,” matriarch Kris Jenner said.

Kim burst into tears telling production how much she appreciates them, “And I just want you guys to know like how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you, for spending time away from your family to be with our crazy family.”

