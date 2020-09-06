Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Launching Home Décor

Kim Kardashian West is expanding her KKW brand! The mom of four filed a trademark for KKW Home, according to People.

The new line, while is set to be sold through various retailers, will feature a laundry list of home décor offerings including bathroom candles, home furnishing textiles, comforters, cosmetics organizers and shower curtains.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is no stranger to building successful businesses. Kim’s latest venture SKIMS, a new, solution-focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments launched in 2019. According to TMZ, SKIMS sold $2 million worth of merchandise within minutes.

KKW Beauty, the namesake behind the new home line, debuted in 2017 and is already valued at $1 billion, according to a new deal with beauty giant Coty. The deal gave Coty a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million. Earlier this year, sister Kylie Jenner inked a similar deal with Coty, offering up 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand at a $1.2 billion valuation.

The news comes amid swirling rumors about her personal life, particularly the status of her marriage to fashion mogul and rapper Kanye West. An US Weekly source told the outlet that Kim is determined to get their marriage back on track, revealing, “Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him. She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”