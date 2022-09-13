King Charles’ Staff Could Lose Their Jobs As His Office Moves To Buckingham Palace (Report)

King Charles III’s Clarence House staff have reportedly been told they could lose their jobs once he and Queen Consort Camilla’s office moves to Buckingham Palace.

The news of the potential royal staff shakeup comes less than one week after Queen Elizabeth died in Scotland on Thursday.

According to The Guardian, up to 100 employees from Clarence House, the King’s former official residence, have been given a redundancy notice. This includes some staff members who have worked with the royal couple for decades, including private secretaries, the finance officer, the communications team, and household staff.

Queen Elizabeth’s Children King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew Usher Her Coffin To Service View Gallery

The employees were informed they could lose their jobs via a letter from the King’s top aide, Sir Clive Alderton on Monday, the outlet reports.

“The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household …The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household… at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed,” read the letter obtained by The Guardian. I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point.”

The letter did note that employees who gave “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla will remain in their roles. According to The Guardian, no final decision will be taken until after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

Queen Elizabeth’s Life In Photos (1926–2022) View Gallery

The outlet also reports that staff members are losing their positions will be given an increased redundancy payment and will also be giving assistance in finding new jobs.

According to Clarence House’s annual review this year, King Charles employs 101 full-time employees.