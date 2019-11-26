Kit Hoover Will Help Animals Find Their Fur-Ever Homes With ‘Animal Planet’ Star Dan Schachner (EXCLUSIVE)

Kit Hoover wants to give a dog a bone—or even better, help some find a forever home! That’s why the “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily” host is teaming up with Dan Schachner from “Animal Planet” to host a two-hour primetime edition of “Give A Dog A Home Live!”

The two will take viewers on a live adventure to animal rescues across the U.S., cuddling cats and playing with pups who are actually up for adoption. Kit and Dan will meet with the amazing people who dedicate their lives to making sure each and every animal gets adopted.

We all know how easy it is to fall in love with a furry face even over the television. Fortunately, the special will also showcase adoptable pets from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Best Friends Animal Society in New York, Salt Lake City and Atlanta. Viewers can go on to social media in real-time to find out information on how to adopt each animal!

For viewers that aren’t able to bring a new fur-baby into the home just yet, Kit and Dan have even more in store. The longtime TV hosts have a reality show of sorts ready: three families are searching for a new pooch to bring home, and viewers get to watch them bond on live TV before voting on the results.

If you’re a dog lover like Kit is, this is the show for you. Tune in on Saturday, December 7 at 5PM PT/8PM ET.