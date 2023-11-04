Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth To Her & Travis Barker’s Baby Boy (Reports)

Kourtney Kardashian is officially a mom of four!

The reality star, 44, welcomed her first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with husband Travis Barker, a source confirmed to People on Nov. 4.

Baby Barker is the newest member of the couple’s blended family, which includes Kourtney’s three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and Travis’ two kids with former spouse Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana de la Hoya.

Travis previously confirmed Rocky’s name just ahead of the newborn’s due date, sharing on the “One Life One Chance” podcast that he and the Poosh founder expected Rocky on Halloween.

The spooky holiday is a longstanding favorite for the couple, who slayed the costume game once again this year with spot-on Beetlejuice ensembles and Kourtney paying tribute to sister Kim Kardashian’s now-famous Met Gala look from 2013, when the Skims founder was pregnant with daughter North.

Though Travis let Rocky’s name slip before his arrival, eagle-eyed fans had already predicted the moniker after it appeared to be leaked in a now-deleted photo from Kravis’ Disneyland-themed baby shower in September.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink show in June, where she held up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The now-viral moment was a clever callback to the music video for Blink’s 1999 song “All the Small Things.”