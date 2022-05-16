Kourtney Kardashian Posts About Marrying Travis Barker: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are indeed a married couple!

The 43-year-old reality star posted about tying the knot with the blink-182 drummer over the weekend on her Instagram on Monday.

“Till death do us part,” she captioned, also sharing a series of black-and-white photos from their special day.

In one of the pictures, the pair gives each other a kiss as they sit in a vintage convertible with a sign that reads “Just Married” in the back. In another snap, Kourt lovingly holds Travis’ face as her stares at her.

For the big day, Kourt rocked a short, tight white dress with a heart on her chest. She wore her hair up and accessorized the look with a veil. As for her husband, he donned a black tuxedo.

The pair wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sunday. TMZ was the first to report the news about their wedding.

An insider told People that the pair wed in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance, including the Poosh founder’s grandmother MJ.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source tells People. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Their courthouse wedding comes a month after the pair had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Their legal wedding comes months after the pair got engaged in Montecito, Calif in October 2021 after dating for less than a year. Fans got a look at their romantic beachside proposal during an episode of their reality show “The Kardashians.”

And after the wedding hopefully comes baby! The 43-year-old reality star told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in April that they want to expand their family.

“I would love two in a dream world,” the mom of three said. “And we each have three, so 6, 7, 8 might be the number.”

The pair has been open about their fertility journey, showing their road to have a baby on their Hulu reality show.

– Emely Navarro